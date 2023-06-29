One county football team will gain bragging rights for the summer this week.
The first Battle for the County 7-on-7 tournament will be played Thursday at the Wetumpka Sports Complex.
All five public schools in Elmore County will play in the tournament. The tournament will begin at 5 p.m. and costs $5 to enter. Kids under 10 can enter free.
The five county teams will each play each other to determine seeding, then the single-elimination tournament will begin.
The final two teams left will play for the championship under the lights.