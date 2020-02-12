Wetumpka took 19 athletes to the AHSAA Class 6A Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham last weekend.
Wetumpka’s best finish on the girls side was from Jamya Johnson, who captured seventh in the long jump by posting a distance of 15-2.75 on her second attempt. Johnson also finished 12th in the triple jump, recording a 31-2 on her final attempt after two fouls to start the event.
Amelia Nettles also took seventh in the shot put. She was less than two feet shy of the podium with a distance of 31-7.50.
On the boys side,
Colby Golson had the top place for the Indians, taking home sixth place in shot put by posting a mark of 43-8.25.
Jalen Johnson captured seventh in the triple jump finals with a distance of 39-1.75. He also competed in the long jump where he recorded a distance of 18-9to finish 13th. Wetumpka’s Avery Thomas finished just ahead of him with a jump of 19-2.5, which was good enough for 10th.
Wetumpka’s Terrance Thomas finished 19th in the 60 dash with a time of 7.37. Brayden Garr was one-tenth of a second behind Thomas to take 27th but neither runner qualified for the final.
Brennan Worrell finished less than 15 seconds off the pace in the 800, securing 22nd with a time of 2:12.98. Cameron Mann took 33rd at 2:17.04.
Reece Baker grabbed the only team points of the weekend for Elmore County as he finished sixth in the 400 with a time of 51.77.