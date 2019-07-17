Youth soccer players from across central Alabama got a taste of European football this week during a training camp in Wetumpka. Ken Sanders and Wetumpka United FC hosted a five-day training camp by Liverpool FCIA Junior Academy director Daniel Beecham where kids got to advance their skills on the field while developing their knowledge of the sport.
“We want to improve their knowledge of the game more so than just the technique,” Beecham said. “You’re never going to master a technique in an hour-long session. We have spoken a lot about this being a decision making and soccer IQ camp. We want to raise the soccer IQ.”
The training camp started Saturday with a focus on building from the back while working on keeping possession as a team. The next two days were more about attacking, including making runs from the midfield and finishing in front of goal.
The focus turned to the defensive side of the ball during Tuesday’s session before the week wrapped up with all age groups meeting at once to play multiple scrimmages Wednesday morning. Beecham said the goal was to bring everything the kids learned during the week into one setting to see how each of them progressed since Saturday.
“I want to show the community that soccer is not a game of just kicking the ball up and down the field,” Beecham said. “It’s a game of possession and wanting to keep that ball. These kids need to learn that you don’t need to be rushing up and down the field. If you position yourself well, you can start playing in that same style of the ones you see on TV.”
Sanders said there were a total of 38 kids registered for the camp including players from Wetumpka, Eclectic, Montgomery and Prattville. He said there have been other local youth coaches sit on the sideline during the training sessions and they have all had positive things to say about how Beecham has run the camp.
Beecham has been a coach for 15 years but has been in the United States since only 2011. After coaching at FC Delco for six years, he was hired at the Liverpool Junior Academy in New Jersey and he has gotten to move around the country putting on camps for smaller clubs.
“Most of it comes down from Ken who has really been putting this whole thing together for us,” Beecham said. “I’ve known him for a while and since I started at Liverpool, I told him I could pop around and do camps all over. We found a good week for us to get out here so anything he wants me to help with, I’m happy to get it done.”
During his time at Liverpool, Beecham has done camps across the country including ones in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Mexico, California and Florida. Even with the quantity of players he has seen during his team as a coach, he said he saw some top-tier talent from players in Elmore County who could easily play at his academy.
“It’s been a lot of fun for everyone,” Beecham said. “The kids are putting in a lot of hard work, especially out here in this heat. The skill level is higher than I expected to see actually and they’re all putting in the effort.”
The hard work has clearly paid off for the kids according to the coaches. In the short time the camp was available, players have gone from essentially playing kickball to playing real soccer and Beecham said that is what he wants to see by the end of a training camp.
Even though players saw their skills develop more during the week, Beecham said the main goal is for the kids to have fun and for the kids to understand the game. He wants them to watch the games on television so they can see the same things they have been working on at a professional level. He said once the players start seeing that and feeling more inspiration, they will start having more fun on the field.
“The most important thing is they have to enjoy themselves out there,” Beecham said. “I want them to feel engaged and speak up when they want to. I want them to have those big smiles on their face. This is supposed to be the best game in the world so you have to enjoy this game.”