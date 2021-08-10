Youth soccer players around the Wetumpka area were able to experience a wide variety of coaching this week.
The Wetumpka United Soccer Club hosted its UK International Soccer Camp from Monday, Aug. 2 to Saturday, Aug. 7. The camp was available to both boys and girls age 19 and below and all skill levels were welcome.
The first three days of the camp featured U8, U10, and U12, while the final three days of the camp featured U14 and above. Each day offered roughly two hours of camp for participants.
The camp focused on many aspects of soccer, but keyed in on skills such as decision making during a possession, attacking and defending as a team, controlling first touches and simply understanding the position players are in and where they should be instead.
“Well a lot of this camp is not only their first touch and skill drills, but so much of it is more than your athletic ability. It’s about the neck up,” Wetumpka United coach Ken Sanders said. “That’s why our coaches stop them and talk to them. They break it down and give them options and help the kids figure out why they’re making the decisions they are.”
One of the advantages that the UK International Soccer Camp offers is a different perspective from international coaches. Two international coaches joined the Wetumpka United Club this week, one from England and one from Zimbabwe in Africa.
The coach from Zimbabwe, named Knowledge, has been coaching soccer since 2008. He has been making his rounds across the United States and has already done camps this summer in California, Pennsylvania and New York.
The coach from England, named Feeny, works with the Pittsburgh Spurs, a Tottenham Hotspur supporters club. He was recently hired by Duquesne University to work with the soccer program, and has a middle school coaching job.
This isn’t the first time the Wetumpka United Club has held a camp like this. The club recently had the Liverpool Academy coach from New Jersey come down for a camp. And Sanders believes just having the ability to add coaches and opportunities of this nature really helps soccer in the area.
“It’s different, not only languages and accents, but when they see these coaches they know these guys grew up in a country where soccer is the main sport,” Sanders said. “When these coaches talk to the players, you can hear a pen drop. They listen to every word they say. It’s a different set of voices.”
Not only does the camp help the skills and decision making of all the camp attendees, it also is helping the growth of soccer around the area. The camp was comprised of kids from five separate schools in the surrounding area, and even featured kids from as far as Sylacauga, Al, almost an hour away.
Sanders doesn’t shy away from trying to help players from surrounding areas, because he’s seen the struggles that some schools have with fielding teams and hiring quality coaches.
“A lot of times when they get to high school, those schools aren’t going to have a soccer coach,” Sanders said. “We’ve seen that at several of the high schools. So we are trying to teach them as much as we can before they get to that level.”
He believes the camps are especially helping the girls programs around the area.
“I know last year, about six or seven of our girls from Wetumpka high school, a lot of the other girls were saying how good they’ve gotten and asking what they did all summer,” Sanders said. “Our girls told them what they did. So it’s easy to see the progression.”