For the fifth straight season, Wetumpka has a scheduled bye week on the final week of the regular season as it looks to gear up for postseason play. However, after losing its regular season finale, Wetumpka may have some regrets with its off week coming in Week 10 before the team has a chance to respond on the field before the start of the playoffs.
“I think most of us would rather get back on the field,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said. “We would prefer to have the playoffs start this week. This particular team is especially like that and that’s a good thing. They want to get back on to the field and get back to playing at a high level. That’s the challenge this week.”
It's not a one-sided argument though and Perry said there are still positives that can come from taking this week off from competition. Wetumpka has an adjusted practice schedule for the week and is limiting the amount of full contact to make sure everyone is ready to go by next week.
“It will give us a chance to get guys as healthy as we can,” Perry said. “We still have some guys some banged up and that’s expected after playing 10 games. That’s part of the reason we like having the bye before the playoffs.”
Wetumpka is still not sure where it sits in the Class 6A Region 3 standings as it finished the season in the middle of a three-way tie with Helena and Stanhope Elmore. However, Wetumpka knows it cannot finish on top of that tiebreaker so it will either be the No. 3 or No. 4 seed which means it will be hitting the road in the first round.
Opelika and Eufaula, two teams ranked in the top 10 by ASWA, are possible destinations for Wetumpka in the opening round but the opponent is still undecided so the team will use the extra week before the postseason to focus on itself before getting started on the next challenge.
“I think right now we just have to focus on us for a couple of days,” Perry said. “We want to get our confidence back up and work on some of those things we struggle with. Then we, as coaches, can look at possible opponents and look at some of the basic information and introduce that to work on it in practice.”
Wetumpka’s seeding is expected to be determined by this week’s game between Helena and UMS-Wright. A Helena win would send Wetumpka to Opelika as the region’s four seed while a Helena loss would give Wetumpka the third spot and a trip to Eufaula.