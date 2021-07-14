After losing four seniors to graduation last season, head coach DeAnna Smith and the Wetumpka volleyball team is spending the summer working on team cohesion and finding suitable replacements.
The Indians, which came up just one game short of making the state tournament last season, spent the last week in Foley at an ACE volleyball camp hosted by the University of West Florida.
The camp helped teach some of the inexperienced Wetumpka players, and now Smith will spend time post-camp getting her team serious about positions and rotations before the season starts in August.
“We’re a very young team,” Smith said. “We lost four seniors last year. We have a lot of young girls. I have some eighth graders and ninth graders on the varsity squad, so we are going to be in the famous rebuilding year I think.”
The Indians didn’t lose as many players as other teams across the state did, but all four seniors from last year’s squad were starters. And two of them were All-Elmore County players.
Yennifer Gomez and Morgan Causey, the 2020 Elmore County Player of the Year, are both gone, and both presented a huge presence at the net for the Indians last year.
Gomez led Wetumpka with 221 kills while also playing great defense with 570 digs on the year. Causey was right behind her in the middle of the court and had 206 kills and a team-high 84 blocks.
Smith isn’t naive, and she knows some of the natural athleticism and production from last year’s seniors cannot be coached, but she is hoping her team will build depth across all players to help spread that production.
Two of those players that will step in on the offensive side are junior hitters Khloe Harris and Madison Milton.
“You have to put in a lot of work in the summer and in the gym and hope it pays off,” Smith said. “You just hope the kids have the determination to put in the work and achieve that."
And while the Indians lost four seniors, there are plenty of returning players who helped spark the team to a 15-10 record and their fourth-straight Area championship last year.
Senior Erin Douglass is one of those players. The starting libero anchored the Wetumpka defense for the second straight year and had 1,021 digs and 43 aces last season. She was named to the All-County team and will help the inexperienced Indians by always getting a solid first touch, Smith said.
Douglass impressed at the ACE camp last week, and was given an award for her efforts.
“It’s crucial,” Smith said of getting a player like Douglass back. “You need those players who have been in those tough situations and you need those players who can be a mentor to the players coming up and also know what it means to be a part of a successful program.”
The Wetumpka team sets many goals before the season, and winning the Area championship is always one of those goals.
And with just over a month until the Indians’ season opener against Houston Academy on August 19, Smith and her team will continue getting in shape and learning the game in order to keep that championship streak alive.
“I have enough girls who are coming back from last year who are not about to try and drop that ball,” Smith said. “That would be the ultimate defeat. You just hope all the work that you’re putting in is going to make that be actualized.”