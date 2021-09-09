Wetumpka’s volleyball team was excited and hyped up for their area matchup with Stanhope Elmore, and the scoreboard reflected that intensity on Thursday night.
Wetumpka beat Stanhope, 3-0 (25-7, 25-19, 25-14), at home in the two team’s first matchup of the season. The Lady Indians improve their season record to 10-9 overall with a 2-0 record in Class 6A, Region 5 play. They opened area play with a 3-1 win over Benjamin Russell last week.
Wetumpka opened the match with a quick lead over Stanhope, and jumped out to a 15-6 lead. Stanhope scored once more to cut the lead to 15-7, but the Lady Indians used a 10-0 run to take the dominating first set, 25-7.
“I saw a fire from them to want to win this game and win it definitively.,” Wetumpka head coach DeAnna Smith said. “They’ve been excited all week and obviously Stanhope is our big cross-town rival, so it gets the girls amped up. And this is the first time we’ve seen them all year. I’m glad they came out on fire with the determination they had.”
Senior Kylie Wilson, Wetumpka’s best server, was on the serving end of the Lady Indians’ 10-0 run to end the first set. She took over after Wetumpka went up, 16-7, and served nine consecutive times.
She had no serving errors during the 10-0 run, and added an ace in the middle of the stretch.
“She’s our leading server,” Smith said of Wilson. “She’s a senior and last year out of over 300 serves, she missed around seven. We depend on her to be a 97%, 98% server and she feels confident in that position. I never worry when she’s back there serving.”
Wilson continued serving to start the second set, and put the Indians up 2-0 early. Wetumpka took another dominating lead and went up 15-6 and 17-10, but Stanhope reeled off a 7-2 run to cut Wetumpka’s lead to 19-17.
Serving with the chance to cut the lead to one point, Stanhope sent a serve attempt into the net to allow Wetumpka’s lead to increase to 20-17, and the Lady Indians went up 2-0 in the match with a 25-19 win in Set 2.
Junior Khloe Harris had three kills during the second set and added an ace during the closing run. She finished the game with a team-high 8 kills on 20 attempts.
“Khloe has really good court vision and she has really good hang time, so if she can read where the block is going, she’s smart enough to go around the block,” Smith said. “She is a force. Other teams don’t like to see her coming.”
Despite the 2-0 lead in the match, Smith was unhappy with her team allowing Stanhope to comeback in the second set. She spoke to them in-between Set 2 and Set 3, and the Lady Indians turned in another dominating performance following the talk.
Wetumpka cruised out to a 15-4 lead and never let Stanhope get with eight points. The Lady Indians pushed their lead out to 20-12, then finished the set 25-14 to sweep the Lady Mustangs.
“I told them ‘Look, you had a little lull there in the middle and got a little complacent, but go out there and dominate them and finish the game.’ It worked out,” Smith said. “For the girls, they would probably tell you this is the highlight of the season so far. To be so dominant with our area rival. There’s a lot of trash talk so to show them who’s still dominant is good.”