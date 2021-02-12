The Wetumpka Indians girls’ team has won the Area 5 6A championship for girls’ basketball, defeating the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs 49-40.
The Indians got off to a fast start in the championship game, taking a quick lead early on and never really looking back, although the Mustangs showed signs of life during the second quarter, taking control of the game during the latter half of the quarter.
However, Wetumpka turned it up a notch in the second half, and never looked back. The Indians were led in scoring by Cederia Dennis, who scored 16 points in the winning effort, and Morgan Causey, who scored 13.
Head coach Jermel Bell was very proud of his players for their performance on Friday night.
“Anytime you play your crosstown rival four times in one season, it’s a lot to ask from your players,” Bell said. “To do what we did tonight, couldn’t be any more proud of the girls and what they accomplished tonight.”
Bell said the team was missing a key player due to quarantine from a possible COVID exposure, and asked the team to step up in her absence.
“Cederia Dennis stepped up tonight,” Bell said. “I can’t be more proud of the girls than the performance they displayed tonight.”
Bell said he is confident in the Wetumpka team in its chances moving forward.
“What’s crazy about it, is we can go as far as we want to go,” Bell said. “I tell the girls all the time, basketball is one of those things where on any given night, any team can win. Especially now, with the COVID situation, you can have your best players now, and tomorrow, they’ll be gone. But with as much work as we’ve put in the last few seasons, there’s no limit to what we can reach this year.”
Kelvin Stokes, head coach of the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs, said his team didn’t get off to a good start, and may have panicked when Wetumpka got off to a fast start.
“We played hard. We came out focused, but at the same time, when they went up 6-0, it was only a two-possession game, but we panicked a little bit. We were in the wrong set at the beginning, so I called time-out. We got back focused, but offensively, it was panicking and score rather than run our set and get back into what we like because they had pressure on us high.”
The slow start prevented the Mustangs from getting into a rhythm in the game and from getting properly focused, Stokes said.
Stokes said the effort for the Mustangs was there, but the execution wasn’t, particularly in the offense.
“We’ve got to shake this off and keep moving. We’re still in the tournament. We’ve got to keep going, and you never know.”
Stokes, like Bell, was optimistic about his team’s chances moving forward and felt if the team could perform, they could make a run.
“As far as our offense and defense will take us,” Stokes said of Stanhope Elmore’s chances. “Everybody is going to be playing their hardest, so we’ve got to play a disciplined game, got to play smart, together, and if we do that, we’ll give ourselves a chance.”