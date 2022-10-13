Picking up where they left off after a 3-0 sweep of Lanier earlier in the day, Wetumpka continued its sweep streak with a 25-11, 25-19, 25-8 victory over Stanhope Elmore to claim the school’s sixth straight Area Tournament title.
“This feels amazing,” said head coach DeAnna Smith. “This is pretty profound. This shows how hard we work and much this means to us. We are really willing to work and bounce back from adversity. I expect nothing less.”
This is the fifth straight time Wetumpka and Stanhope Elmore have met in the title game. Wetumpka has come victorious in every match. Smith attributed her team’s success against the Lady Mustangs to playing them so often in the season and getting to know her opponents tendencies.
“It is always difficult to beat someone over and over again, but I am always glad we can finish,” Smith said.
Wetumpka got out to a 5-0 lead early and quickly piled on points. Quality serving from the whole team and blocking play up front by Cheyenne Boshell and Khloe Harris helped the Wetumpka offense take a huge early lead.
Carlynn Chumley and Harris both sent balls flying left and right at the Mustang defense, and almost every ball landed where no defender could touch it. The hand of Harris spiked a ball down past the Stanhope Elmore defense to clinch the first set.
“We were trying to keep them out of system and setting up our hot hitters,” Smith said. “The good serving game makes a big difference.”
Stanhope Elmore got out to a lead in the second that quickly turned Wetumpka’s way. The Lady Mustangs lost a 5-2 lead that turned into a 10-7 one for the Indians.
With the lead, the Indians never relented and took the game up 2-0 to its penultimate set.
The final score in the second was a little too close for comfort for Smith, as the team’s second set against Lanier finished at 25-20.
“This has been a theme the whole season and it is something we have been working on,” Smith said. “We tend to get up, then have a valley in there. We always bounce back.”
The third set was dominated by Wetumpka. The home team jumped out to a massive 18-2 lead, aided in part to more than enough aces by Harris.
Down by such a margin, there was nothing Stanhope Elmore could do to bridge the gap. With the victory, the Wetumpka Indians are going to Regionals.
“We are going to take things one match at a time,” Smith said. “We are focused on Round One ahead.”