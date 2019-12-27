Wetumpka continued its tear to start the wrestling season as seven finished in the top three in their respective weight classes at the annual Grappling in Death Valley tournament at Alexandria. Wetumpka had four wrestlers capture first while two others in the first-place match who fell just short of the gold.
Chad Strickland extended his winning streak to 24 matches and took the top spot at 106 pounds, winning his second tournament. Strickland recorded three pins in the knockout stage before claiming a 6-3 decision to win gold.
The 126-pound bracket was dominated by Wetumpka as Mason Dickey and Jay Nowden each recorded two pins before meeting each other in the final. Dickey has been the regular starter for most of the year and he won the matchup at the Swede Umbach Invitational but Nowden got the best of him with a 9-5 decision .
Kyler Adams eased to a first-place finish at 132, recording two first-period pins before claiming gold with a technical fall over Hunter Wilson of Rockmart (Georgia). Adams is now 33-1 on the season and has won 27 consecutive matches.
After finishing second at the Swede Umbach tournament last week, Mason Blackwell rebounded with dominant performances in Alexandria. He earned two first-period pins during the knockout stage before easing to a 17-1 tech fall after just one period in the first-place match at 182.
Xander McWilliams got two pins at 120 before falling in the championship to Rockmart’s Peyton Morris. Tyler Anthony (145) and Abe Preston (285) each won three matches on their way to third-place finishes.
ECHS goes unbeaten at PCA Duals
The Elmore County wrestling team made quick work of the competition at the annual Prattville Christian Duals by winning all three matches Saturday. Elmore County knocked off Shelby County, Saint James and host PCA behind several standout individual performances.
Cory Bullard led the way, recording three pins at 113 pounds. He came up big for the Panthers in the second match against Saint James by recording a pin late in the second period to secure six big points. The victory clinched the match as Elmore County went on to win 40-31.
Ramon Lozada recorded a pin and a technical fall at 106 as he improved his record to 13-0. Coby Mann had his best day of the season with two pins at 285 to improve to 9-4.
Matt Brown (285) and Solon Lee (170) also completed the day undefeated and each finished with two pins. Brown leads the Panthers with 17 victories this season.