The Wetumpka wrestling team punched its ticket to the duals semifinals on Monday night.
Wetumpka beat Benjamin Russell, 36-27, in the AHSAA Class 6A duals quarterfinals. The match was a continuation of Saturday’s match, which was suspended due to a medical emergency.
Wetumpka was up, 12-3, entering the match on Monday. The Indians and Wildcats were tied, 21-21, late in the match but Wetumpka won three of the last four weight classes to claim the victory.
Wetumpka now advances to the 6A semifinals and will travel to Mountain Brook on Tuesday to try and clinch a spot in the state championship.
“It was a huge match,” Wetumpka coach Josh Highland said. “We didn’t give up as many pins this time. We showed some heart tonight. These guys proved to themselves that they had it in them tonight. They were ready. We’ve been talking about it since Saturday and these guys came out and were ready. They showed up and showed out. They did everything they could to cover for Noah (Smith) and did their part.”
In Saturday’s portion of the event, Roman McWilliams earned a pin before Troy Watson was defeated by decision. Wetumpka led, 6-3, when the third match began. In the 134-pound weight class, Noah Smith was slammed illegally into the mat and was injured.
Play was stopped, and Smith was taken to the emergency room. His match was forfeited, and he earned the points to put his team up, 12-3.
Monday’s match began there.
Chad Strickland started the night off with a quick pin of his opponent in the 140-pound weight class to go up, 18-3, and Wetumpka led 21-6 after Zach Crosthwait earned a win in the 154-pound class.
Benjamin Russell then started to come back and won four-consecutive matches to tie the match, 21-21 on a loss by Jason Henegar, but it ended up being one of the biggest matches of the night.
The last time these two wrestlers faced, Henegar was pinned and that was one of the deciding matches in Benjamin Russell’s win. This time, Henegar was able to keep it to a minor decision and allowed only three points.
“This time, he only lost to him 12-8 and those three extra points saved was huge for our end result,” Highland said.
Tied at 21, Wetumpka earned six points off a forfeit in the 222-pound class to go up, 27-21. Willie Cox, 6A’s top heavyweight wrestler, earned his biggest win of the season over Benjamin Russell’s Tymon Belyeu.
The last two times the two wrestled, Cox won each by only a point or two. But on Monday, he won 7-2 and put Wetumpka back up by nine points and put the match out of reach.
Benjamin Russell was able to win the 108-pound class, but a forfeit in the 115-pound class ended the match.