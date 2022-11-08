A Wetumpka youth football team capped off a perfect season this past weekend.
Wetumpka’s Junior Division team, which features eight and nine-year olds, beat Pike Road, 22-8, to claim the Tri-County Youth Football & Cheerleading Conference Championship held in Pike Road.
Wetumpka’s team, which featured 22 kids and five coaches, recorded a perfect 6-0 record and continued its undefeated season through the single elimination playoff to bring the championship trophy back to the city of Wetumpka.
The 22 players on the championship team are Joshua Adams, Landon Barnett, Ja’Corey Bozeman, Sean Broadna Jr., Brayden Cloud, Eli Conner, Tyson Feggins, Colton Grubbs, Jamal Gunn Jr., Logan Harris, Noah Ingram, Curtis King Jr., Kamyles Lewis, Marcus Lykes, E’Mari Neely, McKinley Owens, Brantley Parrish, Aiden Sewell, Kameron Speed-Harris, Trevon Spencer Jr., JaDarion Winston, and Kurdian Young.
Curtis King was the head coach of the squad, while Jamal Gunn, Cortez Owens, Trevon Spencer, and Rashaan Cunningham each served as assistant coaches.
“This is a testament to the hard work and dedication put in by the youth players and volunteer coaching staff of this team,” WYF&CL president James Conner said.