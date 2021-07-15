Just one year after COVID-19 ended the spring season after only one day of games, the Wetumpka Youth Baseball and Softball League wrapped up its most successful seasons of all time.
The Wetumpka Youth All-Star teams finished their summer seasons this past weekend with the 9U All-Star baseball team placing second in the BPA Recreational League Tournament of Champions. The 7U and 10U teams also participated in the tournament and each finished in third place.
The WYBSL had multiple top tournament finishes this summer. In the regional tournament, the 10U team was named the regional tournament champions while the 7U and 12U teams each came in 2nd place.
The 10U championship was the first regional championship in any age group in Wetumpka youth history, at least as far back as league commissioner Matt Fallin has records for.
“This was the first time we’ve ever made this good of a showing in any tournament, so we’re extremely pleased with how the All-Stars season turned out,” Fallin said. “Everyone who participated had a phenomenal time.”
It wasn’t just the championships, however, that made the season as successful as it was.
Fallin said over 580 players from ages 5-18 participated in the league this summer. Those players were split up between five softball teams (6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and 18U) and six baseball teams (6U, 7U, 8U, 9U, 10U, and 12U.
This was the first season that Wetumpka has had a 7U and 9U All-Star baseball team, and that was due simply to the amount of players who signed up this year.
There was also the Babe Ruth league this summer, which is for boys ages 13-18. With over 85 participants and 8 teams, it was the largest Babe Ruth summer in WYBSL history.
“I think the bottom line is that everyone was ready to get out of the house and get out and do something,” Fallin said. “It was just so freeing to be able to get out there and play ball and not have to worry about masks and all the restrictions.”
Due to the high number of participants, the WYBSL was also able to raise a lot of money for future endeavors. The league hosted a preseason fundraiser tournament that raised $8,000 dollars, along with mid-season tournaments and two different All-Star softball tournaments.
The tournaments were not fundraisers, but helped raise money mostly though concessions. Fallin and the WYBSL’s 13-member volunteer board helped staff the concession stand.
The amount of fans and players at the ballpark, along with the concession stands now allowing debit/credit cards, allowed the WYBSL to make more money in 2 1/2 months this summer than the league had ever made in a calendar year, Fallin said.
“We volunteer our time, 40-50 hours a week and put our hearts, souls and minds in everything we do to make this the best possible league that these kids and parents have seen in their lifetime,” Fallin said. “We work as a team together. We have amazing coaches and amazing board members, and that’s what makes us great and stand apart from the rest.”
All the money that was made goes right back into the league and the Wetumpka Sports Complex.
The league was able to put money into improving the fields and batting cages, nearly fully fund the All-Star teams outside of a $25 joining fee, and is able to host the fall-ball league completely free of charge for anyone who wants to join.
The fall league opened its registration on Sunday, completely free outside of a $10 shirt payment due before the first game, and registration will remain open until August 22.
Softball will feature players from ages 6-18, while baseball will feature players from ages 6-12.
Parents can register online at www.wetumpkayouthleague.com or can visit the Wetumpka Youth Baseball & Softball League Facebook page.
Last season’s fall league had 350 participants, which was the largest in league history. But within eight hours of opening the free registration on Sunday night, the league had over 115 participants registered.
As long as Fallin can get enough coaches to coach teams, there will be an unlimited amount of players allowed this fall. And with the amount of participants that registered within the first eight hours, Fallin believes they are going to crush last year’s record-setting amount of players.
“Everyone is wanting to play fall ball in Wetumpka because we had a phenomenal spring,” Fallin said. “They came to our park and loved our complex and how we did things. We’re one of the only ones who do fall ball and we’re open to anyone and everyone.”