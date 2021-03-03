Ben Barker signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday morning at Wetumpka High to continue his academic and athletic career.
The Wetumpka High senior and offensive lineman signed to continue at Huntingdon College, a NCAA D-III program based in Montgomery.
Head coach Tim Perry says that Barker was a great athlete and young man for the program.
“It’s a tremendous honor for the program, anytime one of our young men are extended an opportunity to continue their education and career on the next level, it’s a tremendous compliment to our program,” Perry said. “We like to think that it motivates the rest of our young men to aspire to achieve similar goals.”
Perry says that Barker was the quarterback of the offensive line as the center, making adjustments along the line because he understood and knew everybody’s position on the field to assist the offense.
Getting offers in 2021 was a bit tougher than the past for all parties involved and Perry says that having to adjust to that was not just on the high school coaches but for the colleges as well.
“The challenge was both ways, both as a high school coach and a college coach,” Perry said. “College coaches can’t be here and physically look at the players and talk to them and as his high school coach, we try to promote student-athletes. We send out film on a weekly basis anyway. More phone conversations with coaches than in person. All of us, both college coaches and high school coaches have just had to adjust to the changes in the recruiting process.”
Barker also amassed a 4.0 GPA per his coach during his tenure at Wetumpka and was also a three-year starter.
The decision to attend Huntingdon College for Barker was easy.
“Huntingdon College is a solid academic institution that recruited me hard to actually play a sport I love - not just provide me a walk-on opportunity,” Barker said. “They showed an immediate need for the position I play, they have an impressive strength and conditioning program and a genuine and proven coaching staff.”
It doesn’t hurt that Barker can always return home from Huntingdon for home-cooked meals either.
“Access to good home-cooked meals for me and my teammates,” Barker said. “Seriously, I have an excellent support base here who all look forward to supporting me at the next level.”