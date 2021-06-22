Recent Wetumpka High School graduate Benjamin Barker landed the Dixie Youth Baseball Scholarship last week.
The future Huntingdon College football player received $2,000 in funds from the Dixie Youth Baseball League to pursue his education at the school in Montgomery.
“These scholarship funds allow me to focus solely on academics and athletics,” Barker said. “Being a part of the Dixie Youth Baseball Organization has been rewarding throughout the years. I am so honored to receive this scholarship and represent this organization throughout my collegiate career.”
Barker made a name for himself athletically playing center for the Wetumpka football team. In his senior year he landed an All-State honorable mention and was The Herald’s choice as first-team center for the All-County team. He allowed no sacks in 197 pass plays and didn’t record an errant snap in Wetumpka’s spread offense.
The 290-pounder also played for the Indians’ baseball team, and could be seen leading the team’s pre-game handshake line during player introductions at home games.
He played in the Dixie Youth Baseball League from 2008 through 2015, representing the organization as an All-Star each year from 2010 to 2015.
Barker will major in exercise science on a pre-med track at Huntingdon starting this fall.