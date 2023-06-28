Following a breakout season that earned her All-State honors, Wetumpka rising junior Lily Davenport has committed to play college softball at Anderson (South Carolina) University, a Division II private school.
It was an easy choice for the star first baseman, who said she fell in love the first time she visited campus.
“Their campus was much nicer than any of the other schools I went to,” Davenport said. “They seemed like they took really good care of their students and the whole team seemed close-knit.”
Davenport said her recruiting process was a fairly quick one.
She had a travel ball teammate on the roster at Anderson already, so coaches knew of Davenport early. With that in mind, Davenport was posting stats, clips and other accomplishments on Twitter, tagging the Anderson softball team and coaches in her tweets.
After doing so, June 13 came around and she got a phone call from Anderson coach Tommy Hewitt saying he was interested in her joining the program. Davenport has always wanted to go out of state, so it was an obvious decision.
“After that phone call, I knew right away that I wanted to go there and there really wasn’t much to discuss,” she said.
Davenport could be an instant impact player when she gets to the next level in two years. The slugger had a stellar sophomore season during which she hit .425 with a .465 on-base percentage with 76 hits, 15 doubles, nine home runs and 58 RBIs.
She walked 12 times this year and struck out only 18 times, the second lowest strikeout count for the Indians. In the process, she helped lead the Indians to the AHSAA Class 6A state championship while earning all-state and all-county honors.
When she gets to the college level in 2025, she believes she can help Anderson’s team right away. In the meantime, she’s working on getting stronger and improving her speed and agility both in the field and on the base paths.
“I feel like mentally I’m a really good player,” Davenport said. “I think about things really clearly and of course my bat is my strong suit. I think I’ll be a good asset for a college program, especially with a few more years to go until I get there.”
She is joining an Anderson program that is a postseason mainstay. The Trojans have reached the NCAA tournament three of the last four seasons and won 40 games just two years ago.
Last season, Anderson went 28-20 and fell in the South Atlantic Conference tournament. The Trojans were 20-6 at home on the year.
“They’re a very good program,” Davenport said. “They started this past season off strong and were blowing the doors off of teams. I’m supposed to go up there this school year and see them play in person.”
With her college commitment out of the way, Davenport turns her sights towards helping Wetumpka back to state in hopes of winning a second straight championship.
The Indians, who won a state-best 54 wins this year, return eight of their nine starters in the field and both of their two pitchers.
“I want us to make another run at it again,” Davenport said. “I don’t know if we’ll win state again, but I’d like to get there because we’ll have another strong team. It would be really cool to make another run.”