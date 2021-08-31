Douglas Johnson took just one visit to Southern Union State Community College and knew that was where he wanted to play collegiate baseball.
Johnson, a rising senior pitcher and outfielder for the Wetumpka baseball team, committed to SUSCC two weeks ago. Johnson, who had a successful junior year for the Indians, played travel ball this summer with the SGB Sox out of Auburn.
It was with the Sox that he jumped on the radar of SUSCC coach Aaron Everett, who invited Johnson to a visit after following around the travel ball team. While on the visit, Johnson fell in love with campus and quickly committed.
“I went for a visit and really just fell in love with that campus,” Johnson said. “Of course the coach and the team are great. I’ve followed them for a long time, and they have an amazing baseball program. I just fell in love with it.”
Johnson stars for Wetumpka as one of the area’s best two-way players, and he is expected to continue that role when he gets to SUSCC. As a junior last year, Johnson had a 7-2 record with a 2.00 ERA and 72 strikeouts on the mound.
Johnson considers himself a strike pitcher, but one that pitches to contact. He gets his fair number of strikeouts, but he likes to get as many outs as possible as quickly as possible. He throws from the right side and sits in the mid-80s.
When he didn’t pitch, he played in the outfield and hit .300 with 26 hits, 14 RBIs and 21 runs scored. He was named to the 2021 All-County baseball team for his efforts last year.
“I’m super excited about the chance of being a two-way player there,” Johnson said. “Hopefully I can step into both roles in a big way and just pitch well while continuing to hit.”
Johnson still has another year of high school left before he gets to college, so he is working on improving every aspect of his game but he has one goal specifically.
That goal is to get bigger, faster, and stronger during the offseason. So this summer, he has tried to gain weight so he can continue to up his velocity and up his power at the plate. His goal is to reach 90 MPH on the mound before he gets to SUSCC.
When he gets to college, he’ll have two of his high school teammates right beside him.
Rising seniors Dawson Fuller, a two-way pitcher and infielder who will play just pitcher at the next level, and Noah Jones, a middle infielder, have also committed to play baseball at SUSCC.
“It’s always good to know that you’re going to know somebody when you commit to somewhere,” Johnson said. “I know them well so I know they’re all going to work hard and that all three of us can bring something good to this team.”
SUSCC has seen moderate success the past few seasons, and that is exciting to Johnson.
SUSCC finished a successful spring season this past year with a 32-21 overall record and a 18-14 conference record. That propelled the Bison to a fourth-place finish in the North Division standings.
In postseason play, Southern Union made it to the semifinals of the conference tournament before falling to Chattahoochee Valley CC and eventual champion Shelton State CC.
The Bison finished the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season with a 12-10 record and had a 20-30 record in 2019.