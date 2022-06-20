Family, friends and teammates of Wetumpka rising sophomore Grant Weighall lined the streets in celebration of the Paralympic National Champion on Monday afternoon.
Weighall, who won two gold medals and set a national record at the 2022 U.S. Paralympics Track and Field National Championships in Miramar, Florida, returned home for the first time since medaling.
As he and his father, Rob Weighall, pulled up to their house, Rob woke Grant up to see where the road was blocked off by firetrucks and police officers. Grant initially thought he was looking at a car wreck, but then saw the dozens of people lined down the street holding signs and cheering for him.
He then got out of the car and walked down the street, high-fiving fans as everyone celebrated his accomplishments.
“I just woke up about 10 minutes ago and my dad was telling me to look at this,” Weighall said. “Here I see the fire department and the police, and I thought he was telling me to look at an accident. Then I see all these people and I’m like ‘There’s no way this is for me. Woah.’ These are my people and I’m really, really proud right now. The feelings are just coming to me. I’m super happy.”
After walking through all his fans, Weighall put his three medals he earned around his neck. He had two gold medals and one silver medal from his time at the championships, and he set a national record.
His two gold medals came in the long jump and the javelin. In the Men’s Long Jump 13-38, he won first place and set the national record with a jump of 6.08 meters. He beat the second-place finisher by .57 meters.
He earned his second gold medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw with a mark of 41.82 meters. He beat the second-place finisher by 5.13 meters.
His silver medal came in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.51 seconds. He was beat by the world-record holder in his class by less than one second.
“This is just the beginning of the journey,” Weighall said. “I don’t really know what I’m getting into, but I’m going in the right path. I’m really thankful to be here. I’ve been in a lot of the able-bodied events, and going into the Paralympic events, I feel like I’m starting to fit in. I’m just tagging along and breaking as many records as I can break.”
Weighall suffers from an inherited neuromuscular disorder called Myotonia congenita. Myotonia congenita affects the muscles used for movement and can be characterized by the inability of muscles to quickly relax after a voluntary contraction.
Both Grant and his brother, Logan, have the disorder and both are on the Wetumpka football team while Grant is on the Track and Field team as well.
The Weighalls have spent time with some neurologists who diagnosed him with it, and the family decided to go the Paralympics route to see if Grant could compete against other athletes with challenges like his.
“This is just the start,” Weighall said. “I think I’m coming a long way from here. I’m really excited for what awaits for me. It’s amazing. I can’t really explain in words how amazing this is. The people who got me here and my coaches and the people who put on this celebration for me is just a blessing.”