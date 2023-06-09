Wetumpka junior Mya Holt continues to make history.
Holt, who recently led Wetumpka to a 54-6-1 overall record and the program’s second state championship, has been named the 2022-2023 Gatorade Alabama Softball Player of the Year.
She is the first player from Wetumpka to be selected for the honor and the second player from any school in Elmore County. Former Holtville player and now Wetumpka assistant coach, Kaylyn “KK” Dismukes, is the only other player from Elmore County to win the award.
The Gatorade Player of the Year award, which recognizes not only athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character development on and off the field, has distinguished Holt as the best high school softball player in the state of Alabama.
She is now a finalist for the National Player of the Year Award, which is announced later this month.
Holt played both pitcher and outfield for the Indians this season as they claimed the 6A state championship. In the circle, she finished the year with a 37-4 overall record with a 0.74 earned run average and she struck out 223 batters.
At the plate, she hit .512 with 22 home runs, 20 doubles, 4 triples, and 96 RBIs. Her 96 RBIs was the most of any player in the entire country and her 22 home runs broke her own single-season school record from a year ago.
Holt has also made an impact off the field.
She is a member of the National Honor Society, and has volunteered locally with the Montgomery Food Bank, Read Across America, the Salvation Army, and as part of tornado relief efforts. In the classroom, she maintains a 4.0 grade point average.
Holt is currently committed to play softball at Troy University and is ranked as the nation’s No. 50 overall prospect in the Class of 2024 by Extra Innings.