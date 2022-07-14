The accolades continue rolling in for Wetumpka’s Mya Holt.
Holt, the 2022 Elmore County Softball Player of the Year who just wrapped up her sophomore season, has earned some national awards for her play.
Holt has been named to the 2022 MaxPreps Underclass All-American list for her accomplishments. She was named a second-team All-American and was on the list along with only 29 other players.
She was one of only two players from the state of Alabama to make the list.
“This was such a big year for me compared to my freshman year,” Holt said in June after winning Elmore County Player of the Year. “The stats were way better and the home runs were really big for me. Setting the school record for home runs was a big accomplishment in my eyes. My pitching was way better this year as well. I worked really hard the entire offseason last year, and that was a big part of it. That was a big part of my success.”
Holt’s numbers were like those out of a video game as she put up one of the most impressive seasons in Wetumpka softball history.
The sophomore pitcher and slugger went 27-8 on the mound with an impressive 1.08 earned run average. She allowed only 30 earned runs all season and struck out 160 batters in 193.1 innings.
At the plate, she was just as impressive with a .444 batting average with 63 hits, 17 doubles, 16 home runs and 77 RBIs. Her 16 home runs set a single-season school record for Wetumpka, and they also ranked fifth across the state.
Her 77 RBIs ranked third in the state.
She’s always been one of the team’s top sluggers as she hit a combined 14 home runs between the COVID-shortened 2020 season and he freshman year in 2021. But she took some pressure off herself in 2022, and thrived at the plate.
“I felt like I had more pressure during my freshman year,” Holt said. “I felt like I was older and I needed to be better than the year before. I let that pressure get to me and that made me nervous and more timid in games. I wanted to hit everything and was swinging at everything. This year, I felt like I let the pressure off and just did what I had to do. It’s like I just didn’t feel as much pressure this year. That plays a big difference in the game and that was a really big part in my number improving.”
Holt isn’t the only Wetumpka star that has earned All-American honors this offseason.
Ashlynn Campbell, the team’s star shortstop who is currently committed to play at Purdue, has been named a 2022 Extra Inning Softball 1st team All-American infielder.
Campbell, a rising senior, is as good as any hitter in the state of Alabama, and she proved that with a .537 batting averaged with 86 hits and a .601 on base percentage. She had eight doubles, 10 triples, one home run and 22 RBIs in the leadoff spot.
Her speed also caused major issues for teams this year as she scored 75 runs and stole 55 bases on the year.