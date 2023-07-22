Wetumpka rising senior Jeweliana Holton made program history on Wednesday afternoon.
Holton, one of the Indians’ star midfielders, played in the AHSAA North-South All-Star soccer game held at Auburn at Montgomery soccer field.
She became the first girls soccer player from Wetumpka to be invited to play in the game, and she represented the South team well. The North team won the matchup, 3-2, but Holton played multiple positions in front of a large group of Wetumpka fans who made the short trip.
“I think this means a lot for my school,” Holton said. “I think it’s definitely progressing our program. I hope other girls can get selected for this game going forward.”
Holton shined for Wetumpka this year as she played center defensive midfielder. She was named one of the team’s Midfielders of the Year. She showed off both defensive and offensive skill with multiple steals and stops to go along with her five goals scored and 13 assists.
In Wednesday’s game, she mostly played along the defensive line as a reserve. She came in and played almost every single position on the defense.
“I think I played pretty well,” Holton said. “I played some new positions that I wasn’t used to so I was adjusting and having to learn my new teammates. I had some good balls in and some good one-two passing. Overall, even though we didn’t win, we stayed together and pushed through to the last second.”
Being from one of the closest schools to AUM, Holton had a large group of fans cheering her on in the game. Her entire family was there rooting for her, along with a younger girl in the Wetumpka club program.
The young girl held up a sign that said “Jeweliana’s biggest fan” on it. Holton serves as the girl’s role model in the club program. After the game, Holton gave her fan a big hug.
“That means so much to me,” Holton said. “It’s so encouraging that people believe in me and support me.”