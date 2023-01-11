Former Wetumpka running back Kavosiey Smoke has found a new home.
Smoke, one of the top running backs in the college transfer portal, has announced his commitment on Twitter to play at the University of Colorado under new head coach Deion Sanders.
As a graduate transfer, he will join the Buffaloes with one year of eligibility remaining.
Smoke, who has spent his last five seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Thursday, December 1st. Smoke finished his career in Lexington with 291 carries for 1,583 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. He is 20th all-time in Kentucky history for rushing yards.
He averaged 5.4 yards per carry in his career, which ranks Top 10 in school history.
Smoke earned four starts to begin the 2022 season while teammate Chris Rodriguez was suspended, and he rushed 51 times for 263 yards and a touchdown during that stretch. That included 80 yards against Florida, 66 yards against Youngstown State, and 85 yards against Northern Illinois.
For the last eight games of the season, however, Smoke earned only seven carries for 14 yards.
Smoke was a standout at Wetumpka High School. He was a three-star prospect and ranked as the No. 17 prospect in the state of Alabama in 2018 despite not earning an offer from Auburn, which he held out hope for.
Smoke was one of Wetumpka’s driving forces in the Indians’ state championship run in 2017. During his senior season, he rushed fro 1,508 yards and 28 touchdowns.
He will now join a Colorado squad that went a measly 1-11 last season. The Buffaloes hired Sanders as their new head coach after he shined and led Jackson State to new heights in Mississippi. They’re hoping Sanders can do the same for Colorado in the Pac-12.
Smoke is the 19th player to transfer to Colorado since the beginning of December.