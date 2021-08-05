Kyle Morrison has been a staple in Wetumpka’s lineup since his freshman year, and now the rising senior will have a chance to play at the next level.
Morrison, Wetumpka’s starting third baseman, committed to play college baseball at Troy University on Tuesday night.
Morrison credited the coaching staff and the field to some of the main reasons why he wanted to play at Troy, but also the academics.
He also believes just being in the Troy environment and being around other Troy players will help push him to be a better ballplayer.
“Troy is just a place where, right when I stepped on campus, I got a gut feeling that it was the place I needed to be,” Morrison said. “I love the coaching staff. Their field is like no other and I can really see myself succeeding there.”
Morrison first jumped on Troy’s radar when he began sending film to the coaching staff nearly a year ago.
Then in June, Morrison was playing a summer league scrimmage at the Pike Liberal Arts School in Troy, and the Trojans’ recruiting coordinator came out to watch. Morrison went 2-3 with a home run and a double there, then played at Lake Point in Georgia the next week.
Troy followed him to the event in Georgia, and Morrison went 3-4 in the game to continue impressing.
“I couldn’t ask to play better baseball at the right time,” Morrison said. “It seemed like every time they would come, I’d have a great day. That helped a lot with the recruiting process. I think I’ve been on their radar for a while now, but that was about when it really picked up.”
To anyone who follows Wetumpka baseball, Morrison’s commitment comes as no surprise. Morrison has made himself known as one of the top hitters in the area, and he showcased that with a brilliant junior season where he was named to Elmore County’s All-County first team.
This past year, Morrison hit .442 with four home runs and 36 RBIs. He found his power swing early in the year and clubbed 25 extra-base hits while only striking out 11 times in 32 games. He’s hit in the middle of the order for most of the year, but also spent time hitting leadoff for the Indians.
At Troy, however, Wetumpka head coach Michael Dismukes believes Morrison will be back in the middle of the lineup.
“They’re getting a middle of the order guy who can really lengthen the field,” Dismukes said. “He can hit and has double and home run power to all fields. He’s definitely an RBI threat every time he’s up there. It’s hard to pitch to him. He’s a tough out and at the end of the day, he’s going to be pitched carefully to anywhere he goes because he can sure do damage with the bat.”
Morrison has started at third base since he was a freshman, and he can handle the hot corner with the best of them, Dismukes said. But when he heads to Troy in a year, Morrison could see some himself in other positions.
Troy is recruiting Morrison as a utility player, and it was mentioned to him that he could play not only third base, but also second base, first base, and the outfield.
That’s no problem for Morrison, who feels comfortable anywhere in the field.
“Anywhere they need me is where I’m going to play,” Morrison said. “I feel just as comfortable, if not more comfortable at these other positions. It’s just another challenge to me and it’s just another angle to look at the ball from my perspective. There are different responsibilities at every position, but each one is just as important.”