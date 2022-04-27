Janae McCall has been working on her craft for a long time, and all that time spent working finally paid off for the Wetumpka senior.
McCall, a senior guard for the Wetumpka girls basketball team, signed her National Letter of Intent with Midway University in Kentucky on Wednesday morning.
“It means a lot to me and It’s a dream come true,” McCall said of signing. “I honestly can’t believe I’m actually going to college to play basketball. I’m glad I get to play at the next level, of course, and I’ve been working on this for a long time. I’m just happy that a school recognized me for my talent and let me come play for them.”
Chris Minner, Midway University’s head coach, reached out to McCall and won her over with being personal. He asked about the things that McCall cared about, and he talked with her parents continuously and promised her safety there.
McCall had some other options in the state, but choosing a school out of state and traveling farther was never an issue for her. She’s just ready to get up there and start playing.
“Coach Minner was very personal,” McCall said on why she chose Midway. “He was like a real person and talked to me everyday. Other schools just wanted me to come play and that was it. I’m ready to go play.”
McCall’s role with the team will be as a guard when she gets there.
That comes to no surprise to anyone who saw her play in high school as she dominated all over the floor as a guard. During her senior season, McCall was basically the equivalent of a walking double-double as she averaged 15 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists per game.
She had one of the most impressive overall senior seasons of any players in the state of Alabama. For that reason, she was named to the Herald’s All-County team. She will bring that skill to the next level and hope to continue dominating.
“I need to work on my non-dominant hand and use that left hand well,” McCall said. “I need to work on my handles before I get up there.”
Midway University has a very good women’s basketball program under coach Minner. In his first year in 2020-2021, the team went 13-8 but saw a huge jump in his second year.
This past season, the Eagles went 26-8 and made the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship Tournament. They went 1-1 in the tournament, making it to the second round. They also went 15-2 in conference play and won the River States Conference Tournament Championship.
“They have really good fundamentals there and that’s what I need to work on the most,” McCall said. “I know they have great fundamentals as a team and they’re overall a great team. They play really well together.”