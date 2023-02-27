Wetumpka junior Morgan Sims is making a name for herself on the soccer pitch this season.
The Indians, which are normally known for a strong defense, are proving they can play offense this season too. That is largely in part to Sims, who has scored a team-high 11 goals this season.
Four of her 11 goals came this week, and she has been named the Elmore County Player of the Week because of that.
“She’s doing really well,” Wetumpka coach Jessica Holbert said. “She loves the game of soccer and she’s trying to make some noise. … She has improved so much this year. She loves to drive down the sideline, but she’s really improved on keeping her head up better and learning when to cut in and take advantage of opportunities.”
Surprisingly, Sims’ scoring pace has actually slowed down this past week. The star offensive player scored five goals in a 5-0 win over Chilton County two weeks ago, and teams have keyed on her since.
That’s allowed other players like Emily Smith to step up and score goals, but Sims is still finding the back of the net no matter how many defenders she has on her.
In a matchup against Beauregard last Tuesday, which was the Indians’ senior night and their first game at the new stadium, Sims turned on her scoring to get the night started.
She scored the first goal in the new stadium, and eventually scored two more for another hat trick. She paced the Lady Indians in the 8-0 win.
To start sectional play Friday, Sims and company traveled to 17 Springs and took on rival Stanhope Elmore. Wetumpka won, 5-1, and Sims added another goal before the rest of the team took care of scoring duties.
“She’s shooting the ball where the defenders are sending her, and she’s making them more often than not,” Holbert said.