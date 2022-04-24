Wetumpka sophomore Mya Holt may be one of the best pitchers across the entire state of Alabama, but she’s making herself known with the bat in her hands as well.
Holt, Wetumpka’s ace in the circle, has set the new single-season school record for home runs.
Holt currently has 15 home runs this year, breaking the previous school record of 13 home runs. Her 15 home runs ranks her at 12th in the country in long balls and second in the state of Alabama.
Along with her home runs, Holt is also hitting .473 with 14 doubles, one triple and 72 RBIs. She is third in the country with RBIs this season.
“Mya has brought so much to the plate,” Wetumpka coach Daryl Otwell said. “She’s been on a tear the last couple of weeks and is seeing the ball so well. She had a really good offseason and got a lot stronger. One of the biggest things we’ve noticed from her this year is pitch selection. We’re very proud of her and what she’s doing for the team. She’s been a main contributor to her success.”
Holt already led the Lady Indians in home runs, but she really solidified her position at top over the last few weeks.
She had seven home runs when she entered the month of April, and then she went on a tear at the plate. She has hit eight home runs in her last 12 games. During that 12-game stretch, she is 19 of 33 at the plate (.575 BA) and has 32 RBIs, almost one RBI per at-bat during that stretch.
She has also only struck out twice during the last 12 games. That is not much different than before, however, as she only has 12 strikeouts during the entire 42-game season.
“Last year, she swung the bat really well for us too, and we felt at times as a young hitter that she was trying to do too much sometimes,” Otwell said. “One of the big things we’ve seen from her this year and especially the last few weeks is that she’s swung at better pitches and when she gets that good pitch, she’s not missing it. She isn’t fouling pitches. She’s barreling them up and she’s a lot stronger than she was and the ball is jumping off her bat.”
While the ball is jumping off her barrel at the plate, it’s not jumping off of hitter’s bats while she is pitching. As dominant as she has been at the plate, she’s just as dominant in the circle.
Holt currently has a 20-5 overall record in 144 innings pitched as the Lady Indians’ main pitcher. Even more impressive is her 0.97 earned run average as she’s allowed only 20 earned runs across the entire season.
She has 125 strikeouts and has walked only 32 batters.