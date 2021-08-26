It took all of one day for Noah Jones to commit to play baseball at Southern Union State Community College last week.
Jones, a senior middle infielder at Wetumpka high school, was offered from SUSCC last Tuesday. Not even 24 hours later on Wednesday, Jones decided that was where he wanted to play at the next level.
Jones had been on SUSCC’s radar for a little while before they offered him last week, so when they finally did, he had no doubt that was where he wanted to play.
“Southern Union has some great baseball facilities and a great coach,” Jones said. “It’s great people and they have a great tradition for baseball. So why not Southern Union. I love coach Everett over there. He’s amazing and everything I’ve wanted is there. Great facility. Great stadium. The fans come and support. It’s where I want to be.”
Jones had a successful junior season last year at Wetumpka, and hit .300 with 22 hits, 4 doubles, 2 home runs, 17 RBIs and 9 stolen bases. He helped lead the Indians to a 22-10 overall record with a 4-0 record in Class 6A, Area 5.
He will continue to defend the middle infield well and terrorize base paths at the college level.
“I feel like I really bring versatility to the college level,” Jones said. “I’m a great teammate. I can hit and defend multiple positions, so I really think I bring the total package to Southern Union. Hopefully we can take a trip to Grand Junction to win a world series and I think I can help with that.”
Jones is the third player from Wetumpka to commit to play at Southern Union this offseason and the sixth player to commit overall.
Pitchers Dawson Fuller and Douglas Johnson, both of which also play in the field, have committed to SUSCC as well and will join Jones there next season. The other three are Ty Brooks (South Alabama), Kyle Morrison (Troy) and Garrit Terrel (Snead State).
Jones believes having three players committing to the same school and six overall, so far, just speaks to the brotherhood that they have at Wetumpka right now. He said committing to play two more years with each other just shows how much he, Fuller and Johnson love each other.
“Having people I know in college is going to help a lot,” Jones said. “Usually when you go to college, you don’t know a lot of people. I’m going to know some guys there and it’s going to make the transition a whole lot easier. It runs deep. We really love each other.”