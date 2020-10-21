It may have taken a while for Wetumpka to get started during Wednesday's regional match against John Carroll but it turned things on to provide some drama as the two teams battled for a spot in the Class 6A State Tournament. After losing the first two sets, Wetumpka came all the way back to be within two points of victory but the Cavaliers did just enough to finish off the match, winning 25-18, 25-12, 22-25, 23-25, 15-13.
Wetumpka never led in the first two sets and looked to be in a lot of trouble after looking less and less competitive as the second set went on. John Carroll finished off the second set with a 13-2 run and took that momentum into the third, jumping out to a 7-4 lead.
That's when Wetumpka decided to turn things on, scoring six straight points capped off by a kill from Yennifer Gomez to force John Carroll into its first timeout of the day. Wetumpka built its lead up to as many as seven points and finished off the set with an ace by Khloe Harris.
Then, Wetumpka jumped out to a 5-0 lead to keep the momentum rolling and led by as many as eight points to help secure the fourth, forcing a winner-take-all final set.
Wetumpka played from behind for most of the set with the deficit bouncing back and forth from one and two points. Gomez evened the score at 13-13 with a kill but that would be the last point of the night for Wetumpka.
With the score level, John Carroll was on the good side of a controversial non-call as a set appeared to be a double hit but the whistle was not blown and a kill gave the Cavaliers the lead. John Carroll got the next point on a service ace to win the match.
