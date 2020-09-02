There was a lot riding on the last meeting between Edgewood and Glenwood on the volleyball court. When the two teams met last October to determine a state champion, emotions were running high and they served up an instant classic as the Wildcats returned to the pinnacle of AISA-AA volleyball.
There may not have been that much at stake in Monday’s meeting but that did not stop both teams from going through a roller coaster of emotions. A back-and-forth match was highlighted from some strong attacking play by both teams but eventually had the same result as last year’s championship with Edgewood claiming a victory in five sets, 25-22, 20-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-10, while the Wildcats celebrated five players on Senior Night.
“We knew we had that target on our back because we beat them in state last year,” Edgewood senior Haylee Brown said. “We knew they were coming for us… We knew we were going to have to fight as hard as we can because we knew they were going to be good.”
Edgewood’s attack led the Wildcats to a win in the first set and an early lead in the second. However, Glenwood started to show a tougher line of defense at the net and earned several points with blocks to build a big lead before claiming the second set.
The Gators kept that momentum rolling into the third, grabbing four straight blocks during a 10-5 run to end the set.
“We just had to switch it up to see what works,” Brown said. “We had to put it where they weren’t.”
Edgewood made some adjustments and turned to Sydney Johnson who used big swings and tip plays at the net to dominate the final two sets. Johnson finished with a match-high 25 kills in the victory.
“I preach being aggressive but I also want them to learn the situation side of it so they know when to be aggressive and when to just keep it in play,” Edgewood coach David DeLozier said. “Sometimes you have to just outgrind the other team. We did a good job of swinging in the first two sets but they made some adjustments so we had to cover and make some adjustments of our own.”
Karlee Mainor added nine kills while Faith Wheat recorded seven kills. Brown finished with four.
Edgewood remains undefeated on the season but Glenwood gave the Wildcats their first major test. DeLozier is hoping that challenge will fuel his team moving forward.
“Any time you are used to winning easily, the biggest thing is accepting you’re going to win and you settle,” DeLozier said. “The other team comes in hungry and they wanted to win. They came out and really started to take it to us. We really had to earn this win so it definitely gives us motivation going back to practice.”
The two teams are likely to be right in the thick of things to compete for another state title this year. Glenwood entered the match ranked No. 1 in the latest AL.com state rankings with Edgewood at No. 3 and Macon-East sitting between the two teams. While no spot in promised in the postseason, the Wildcats have seen a team capable of dethroning them.
“I’m new so every team is new but by far, that’s the best team we have played this season,” DeLozier said. “Now we have a blueprint of what practice should look like and what we need to work on so we can play at that sustained level instead of having as much back and forth as we had (Monday night).”