Head coach Chad Michael was ready to throw in the towel at midseason.
When Edgewood lost to Banks earlier in the year 47-19, moving the team to 2-4, Michael was ready to call the season a loss.
What followed was wins in three of the next four regular season games, and then a 14-7 playoff win on Friday over that same Banks squad.
“I was feeling down, I was ready to call it quits,” Michael said. “But my wife told me, ‘Chad, God has something in store for you all. It isn't just football, but God has something in store for you all.’ And that is what this group is. It is not just football. They love each other, they are family. That is how that game was won tonight.”
Friday was nothing like the shootout that ensued the last time these two teams got together. All night, both teams kept to the ground to churn away yardage and kill the clock.
Banks got on the board first in the second quarter, followed by a screen to junior Gabe LeMaster on the following drive by Edgewood that went almost the entire length of the field to tie the game.
It was LeMaster again in the fourth quarter, who caught a pass in the flat and spun through his tackler for an 80-plus yard gain and a score.
With 8:26 to go in the game, all Edgewood had to do was play defense and run the clock on offense.
Banks got the ball back with about 3:30 to go, and drove to the Edgewood 40 as time winded down.
Three straight stops forced a pass on fourth-and-long to try and get a first and extend the game, but LeMaster had other plays as he swatted away the pass and Edgewood had secured the game.
To Michael, LeMaster exemplifies his team and his school on and off the field.
“He was the best player on the field tonight, like normal,” Michael said of LeMaster. “He is a special kid. You cannot ask for a better kid to have the type of success he has had.”
Offense was scarce on the night outside of LeMaster’s two big scores. The only time Edgewood got in the red zone, quarterback Austin Champion tossed a pick in the end zone.
However, the Edgewood defense came to play. The defense opened its night with a sack, and recovered two fumbles before LeMaster’s game-sealing pass break up.
“Our guys are just coachable. They have been working their tails off,” Michael said. “They believe in each other, they believe in the system. That was just fun playoff football. We read our keys, we played really good defense. We just came out and executed.”
Edgewood’s playoff victory is its first since 2020 in Michael’s first year at the helm. As for what lies in store for Michael and his team, the coach was letting that one wait for later.
“We will worry about that one tomorrow,” Michael said before running off the field, hugging everyone in his path.