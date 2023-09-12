The Edgewood Academy volleyball team made quick work of the visiting Lakeside School on Monday.
The Wildcats beat Lakeside, 3-0 (25-6, 25-8, 25-11) in an AISA Class AA, Region 1 matchup. The four-time defending state champions now improve to 19-0 overall and 4-0 in region play.
“That was a test of whether we are going to play to a certain standard all the time or not,” Edgewood coach Brad Starks said. “Lakeside is a young team, and we want to play a certain way every day. Just because you beat someone two weeks ago doesn’t mean you’re gonna easily beat them again, and we weren’t complacent. We played to our standard.”
It was evident from the start of the match that Lakeside would have no answer for Edgewood’s serving.
Alabama commit Lindsey Brown started the match serving, and she racked up a quick five service aces as Edgewood took a 6-0 lead in the first set.
She found more success when she started the second set serving again, and she ended the night with nine aces by herself. She wasn’t the only player whose serves were non-returnable, however, as junior Haidynn Cotterill recorded six aces in 11 attempts. Sophomore Madeline Jackson added four.
Overall, Edgewood recorded 26 service aces in the three-set match, resulting in aces being over ⅓ of their total points scored in the match.
“We have a lot of girls who have really dangerous serves,” Starks said. “Tonight, we were really on. We have some pretty devastating service abilities. It’s good to watch when it’s in that much of a rhythm.”
Brown, along with her nine aces, added 10 assists and 7 kills. Harlie Barrett added six assists, and Baylie Barrett had four kills.
With the win, the Wildcats are now halfway through their region slate and are still unbeaten with a 4-0 record. They’ve beaten Lakeside twice while taking down Lowndes and Abbeville each once.
They will have to face Lowndes and Abbeville once more, then play a two-game set with Macon-East as they continue to defend their championship.
“We’ve started to figure out a way in which we can push ourselves to improve,” Starks said. “We want to be tested and we’ve been tested a few times to see where we lack. In this gym, can we make ourselves better by challenging ourselves and making sure we’re faster and better. So now it’s just taking the next step and not being complacent.”