Edgewood Academy’s season opener did not go to plan.
The Wildcats dropped the opening game of the 2013 season to Fort Dale, 45-6, on the road. Fort Dale went up 31-0 early in the second half in a dominant performance.
“We had two really good drives early and just turned the ball over,” head coach Chad Michael said. “We had a couple of good plays and then fumbled the ball. You can’t do that. When we get big plays, we can’t turn the ball over. We aren’t a team that gets a lot of big plays.”
Using a couple of passing plays, Edgewood took the opening kickoff straight down the field before stalling in the red zone. A turnover on downs gave Fort Dale the ball, and the Eagles connected on a 10-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead.
The initial touchdown came on third-and-long, and Edgewood missed two tackles on the play to allow the Eagles to score.
On the Wildcats’ next drive, they turned the ball over via fumble, which led to another Fort Dale touchdown where the Wildcats had a blown coverage in the secondary. Another fumble followed, and Edgewood found itself down 21-0 just three minutes into the second quarter.
“Defensively, we had some misalignments early that really hurt us,” Michael said. “I have to do a better job of getting us in position. If we aren’t lining up correctly, that’s on me.”
Fort Dale added a field goal and another touchdown before Edgewood found a big play.
On a kickoff return, senior Gabe LeMaster caught the ball near the endzone and returned it 97 yards for Edgewood’s lone touchdown of the game.
After Fort Dale’s next touchdown, LeMaster returned another kickoff back to the Fort Dale 30, but was tackled and Edgewood’s drive stalled out on the goal line.
“We have to find a way to get Gabe the ball more,” Michael said. “We did it early and then they switched things up. But then he had two great kick returns for us.”
LeMaster finished with five catches for 34 yards and 149 kickoff return yards with one touchdown.
Ethan Evans, making his first start at quarterback, finished 12-for-18 with 93 yards and intercepted a pass on defense. Running back Parker Shaw carried 12 times for 48 yards, most of which came in the second half.
“Parker is a good back,” Michael said. “You want to give him a lot of carries because he wears down the defense in the second half and you saw him do exactly that late in the game.”
On the defense, Cooper Freeman tallied six tackles, while Shaw and Zayne Talley each had four.