It has been 14 years since Edgewood lost in the first round of the postseason but that 10-game winning streak is going to be put to its toughest test during that span this week as the Wildcats will hit the road for their opening playoff game for the first time since 2006.
Once Edgewood gets off the bus after the three-hour drive to Butler, the No. 5 team in AISA will be waiting as Patrician hopes to make quick work of its opponent and continue one of the state’s most surprising seasons. However, the Wildcats are hoping to pull off a little surprise of their own.
“We’re going to relish the underdog role,” Edgewood coach Chad Michael said. “We are the three seed and have to go on the road so we’re embracing being the underdog.”
Patrician is just three years removed from winning an AISA title but the Saints have struggled a little bit since moving to the AA level, winning just five games in each of the last two seasons. They sprung on to the scene this season by being the first team to knock off Autauga back in Week 3 and have not lost a game since.
“Coach (Jonathan) Lindsey does a great job every year with them,” Michael said. “No matter how talented they are, he always does a great job and gets the most out of his team. They are as good as advertised. They play with as much passion as anyone we have seen this year.”
With the postseason beginning, Michael is looking for his own players to bring some passion and energy of their own into the matchup and he said he already started seeing that shift during Monday’s practice.
“There has to be a sense of urgency,” Michael said. “You can’t act like it doesn’t mean something else. If you lose this week, you’re playing basketball next week.”
Patrician (8-1) are entering the postseason as one of the hottest teams in AISA as it is riding a seven-game winning streak which has included a streak of five consecutive games while scoring at least 48 points. The Saints have outscored their opponents by 30 points per game during that span.
“They are just so good at what they do,” Michael said. “They have 11 guys that do their jobs as best as they can. They do a great job of keeping you off balanced and on your toes.”
Most of Patrician’s success comes on the ground through a varied rushing attack that has yet to see a single back set himself apart from a crowded backfield. In their last three games, the Saints have had seven players record at least 25 rushing yards while 10 different players have recorded at least one rushing touchdown.
“The main thing is they don’t change the formation, they just rotate who they have in,” Michael said. “They keep their guys rested so they are going to be fresh for every play.”
Edgewood’s defense has had some success against run-heavy offenses so far this season but Patrician will provide a different kind of challenge.
“The experience helps us but they run it better than anyone else we have seen so far,” Michael said. “It’s still good to know what different things work and what doesn’t.”
Edgewood’s offense is hoping to bounce back from the last time it was on the field which resulted in a six-turnover performance in a loss to Crenshaw Christian. With last week’s Wilcox game getting canceled, the Wildcats have had to sit on that game for two weeks but there were some silver linings to getting an extra week to prepare for the playoffs.
“It helped us tremendously to take a week off,” Michael said. “I wish we could’ve played and I hate it happened the way it did but it did help us just to get a chance to rest our bodies.”
PREDICTION: Edgewood 37, Patrician 35