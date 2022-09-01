There was no stopping CJ Wilkes or Jabari Murphy on Thursday night.
Wilkes and Murphy combined for six touchdowns and 406 total yards as Elmore County cruised past Sylacauga, 48-21, in the AHSAA Class 5A, Region 4 opener.
Wilkes rushed for 223 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns, an average of 14.9 yards per carry. Murphy had three rushes for 65 yards and two touchdowns, three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown, and one kickoff return for an 80-yard touchdown.
The Panthers are now 3-0 and 1-0 in area play for the first time since 2015.
“This was a great win to start off region play,” head coach Kyle Caldwell said. “You always want to start region play with a win and I’m just so proud of these kids and the work they’ve put in. I know people are proud. We’re going to enjoy this one for 24 hours and we’ll get to work on Central Clay. Our kids have really embraced practice and started to love practice and that’s when you know they’re starting to find momentum.”
Wilkes sparked the offense early and often on Thursday night. On the team’s second offensive drive, Wilkes broke multiple tackles en route to a 29-yard touchdown run to go up, 6-0.
Not to be outdone, he broke off an 83-yard run on his next drive, but he was tackled short of the end zone. Quarterback Payton Stephenson then scored on a three-yard run two plays later to go up, 12-0.
“CJ is strong enough to break arm tackles and he’s fast enough to run around the perimeter,” Caldwell said. “He is the definition of an all-around back. He’s worked extremely hard for us.”
Wilkes had 150 rushing yards at halftime, but he was not to be outdone as Murphy added two first-half touchdowns.
Following a Sylacauga touchdown that cut the lead to six points, Murphy returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, and he caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Stephenson that gave them a 27-13 halftime lead.
“I don’t think he realizes how special he can be, and that’s the best part,” Caldwell said of Murphy. “He’s enjoying it and he has so much potential to be so much better.”
Wilkes started the second half with a 23-yard touchdown run, and Murphy capped off the night with back-to-back rushing touchdowns of 8 yards and 38 yards in the fourth quarter.
Elmore County will now face Central Clay County next Friday night in another area game.