Shortly after Todd Wilson woke up and walked outside his house Friday morning, his grandmother Peggy Wilson, who lives next door to him, invited him to her house for a playoff game day meal.
She must cook quite a balanced breakfast.
With the Bulldogs facing elimination after dropping game one to St. Paul’s Episcopal, Todd Wilson took the pitcher’s mound in game two and delivered a no-hitter to help keep the team’s playoff run alive.
He struck out 15 batters in seven innings from one of the AHSAA’s most potent lineups.
“It’s huge, honestly,” Wilson said about how it felt to throw a no-hitter in the playoffs. “I was just trying to go out there and give us a chance to move on to tomorrow. After you lose game one the way we did, it’s just ‘Get to tomorrow,’ that’s all you can really focus on. And I just went out there with that in mind, and executing every pitch just turned into a no-hitter.”
Holtville defeated the Saints 6-0 on the back of Wilson’s performance on the mound, forcing a decisive game three Saturday with a spot in the Class 5A state final four on the line.
The Bulldogs are now 4-0 when facing elimination in the playoffs.
Wilson said he felt in command of all three of his pitches — fastball, changeup and slider — in his bullpen sessions pregame, and it rang true throughout Friday’s late-night contest.
In the second inning, he retired St. Paul’s hitters in order, striking out two Saints in the process.
In the fourth inning he retired the opposing batters in order again, this time with all three outs coming by strikeout.
“Everything,” Tubbs said when asked what was working for Wilson Friday. “He pitches so well for us. He gives us a chance every time he throws. His fastball was good, his changeup was good, his slider was good. He just did a good job and we played for him.”
The offense gave Wilson a cushion to work with early. Holtville scored four runs in the top of the first inning, with RBI singles from center fielder Garrett Ingram and catcher Mikey Forney propelling the effort forward.
This after Holtville surrendered 10 runs in the sixth inning in game one to lose a contest it once led 5-0 by a score of 10-5.
“I told them after the game, I was proud of how they answered back in the very first inning,” Tubbs said. “They could have come out here flat but they didn’t do that. That just shows you what kind of resilience they have, and that they want to compete.”
Cooper Mann added an RBI single of his own in the third, then tacked on an RBI double in the sixth to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 6-0.
With game two in hand, Holtville will play the series’ decisive contest at home tomorrow.
Tubbs said if Holtville competes and plays good defense with timely hitting, it should have a good shot to advance to the final four.
“Tomorrow when we come out, everything’s gonna be really intense, game three,” Wilson said. “We’ve been in them twice already in the playoffs. Round one went to game three, round two went to game three, now round three we’re going to game three. We’ve got the experience, I don’t think we’re nervous anymore. Just go in there and get the W.”