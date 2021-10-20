With region play done and starting running back Bradley Boone finally back from injury, Edgewood Academy head coach Chad Michael is hoping his Wildcats end the season on a high note.
Edgewood Academy travels to Crenshaw Christian this Friday night at 7 p.m. The Wildcats, which are 5-3 this season and already wrapped up region play with a 2-2 record, are looking to finish the regular season on a three-game win streak before playoffs start.
Edgewood beat Springwood last week to clinch the No. 3 seed for the playoffs, now close the season against Crenshaw and Wilcox in non-region play.
“One thing we talked about after the Chambers loss is that we want to finish the regular season 7-3,” Michael said. “That started last week where we went 1-0, and now we will try to go 1-0 again this week to finish the regular season on a high note.”
A key piece to finishing the season 7-3 is the return of Boone, who missed four games with a broken bone earlier this year. In his absence, Edgewood went 1-3 and averaged only 16 points per game.
In the games he has played in, Edgewood is 4-0 and has averaged 36 ppg. He made his return last week against Springwood, and his presence was quickly felt.
In his return, he rushed 11 times for 64 yards for an average of 5.8 yards per rush. In the receiving game, he finished with two catches for 10 yards. But his biggest play of the night came on the first play of the game when threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to quarterback Austin Champion on a reverse play.
“Bradley was dying to get back on the field,” Michael said of Boone. “He loves the game and has a passing for it and it’s good to see him back out there. I think everybody on the team has a little more confidence in themselves and in the offense when he’s out there. He did a really good job in his return.”
Edgewood’s offense isn’t run through Boone. The Wildcats throw the ball around a lot, and that has been showcased throughout the year. But Boone gives Edgewood that running threat it needs to keep teams honest, and he does that well.
When he is healthy, Boone averages over 10 carries per game and is averaging around 4 yards per carry on the season. And while he doesn’t catch many passes out of the backfield, he makes his presence known by pass blocking.
“Obviously he reads blocks really well as a running back. He’s never going to break the big 70-80 yard run, but he’s going to get 7 or 8 pretty consistently. But the thing we missed the most with him out is pass protection. He just understands it and understands where he is supposed to help and where the blitz is coming from. When nobody is coming, he understands where to get out and get into his check-down route.”
The win won’t come easy this week for Edgewood. The Wildcats are facing a Crenshaw Christian team that is 5-2 on the season and is coached by Wayne Grant, who has five state championships during his tenure as a head coach in Alabama.
One of Crenshaw’s losses came in a season-opening forfeit loss to Pike Liberal Arts due to COVID-19, and since then Crenshaw has held three of its five opponents to under seven points.
The Cougars are allowing only 12 points per game on defense while the offense is averaging 38 points a game. The offense has certainly found its stride as of late and has scored 47 points or more in three of their last four games.
“First of all, they’re coached by Wayne Grant and he’s a Hall of Famer,” Michael said. “He has a formula he sticks with and he’s done it everywhere he’s been. You don’t have to watch film on them to know what they’re going to do. They’re just so good at what they do. They're going to be physical and they’re going to figure out how to run the football on you and you just have to understand it’s going to be a complete four-quarter physical game anytime you play against a Wayne Grant coached football team.”