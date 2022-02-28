In a premier pitching matchup not only across the county but also the state, Colin Woodham and the Stanhope Elmore baseball team came out on top on Monday night.
Stanhope Elmore beat Holtville, 11-2, in a non-division matchup. Stanhope’s Woodham earned the win after pitching 4 1/3 innings of one-run baseball as the Mustangs moved to 6-1 on the season.
Holtville (6-1) suffered its first loss of the young season. Senior left-hander Todd Wilson started the game and was given the loss after pitching five innings.
“I thought we played really well, because that’s a really good ball club we just played,” Stanhope catch Kaleb Shuman said. “That game could have easily gone the other way. You’ve seen what Holtville can do to teams. We knew Wilson was pitching and is really good, so we wanted to grind out at-bats and find ways to get some baserunners to put some pressure on him. I thought our guys did their jobs and found a way.”
Holtville was able to strike first and give Wilson an early lead on the mound in the second inning. Mikey Forney reached base via a leadoff error, then stole second on a pickoff attempt.
After a groundout moved him to third, Braxton Potts delivered an RBI groundout to put the Bulldogs on top.
That lead was short-lived as the Mustangs quickly tied the game in the top of the third. Leadoff hitter Chase Williams, in his second at-bat of the game, led off the third inning with a walk. After a sacrifice bunt moved him to second, Colton Walls hit a RBI single into right field to tie the game.
The Mustangs continued to deliver on their second-time through the order in the fourth inning. Wilson walked another leadoff batter, then the Mustangs had two bunt singles and two RBI singles into the outfield to put themselves up, 5-1.
“We just grinded out at-bats and we looked for some timely hits,” Shuman said. “We got some timely hits there when we got guys in scoring position. More than anything else, it comes down to timely hits.”
With the lead, Woodham was able to get four more outs before he was eventually pulled. He pitched 4 1/3 innings on the night and allowed five hits, one unearned run and struck out five Holtville batters.
He exited in the fifth inning after a hit-by-pitch with a 5-1 lead.
“We got the same thing we get every time he pitches and that’s a chance to win the game,” Shuman said. “That’s Woodham. I love watching him pitch. I thought tonight’s pitching matchup was as good as it gets around the area, and Woodham has been that guy since he was in the eighth grade.”
Holtville was able to score another run after Stanhope’s Chase Williams walked a batter with the bases loaded and no outs, but Stanhope’s Zach Stevens came in and struck out three batters in a row, all looking, to keep the Mustangs’ lead at 7-2.
In the top of the seventh, the Mustangs were able to score four runs on three singles and three walks. The Mustangs had 11 hits on the night and only one extra base hit.
Evan Duncan had three singles to lead Stanhope while Chase Williams and Tevin Landrum each added two hits. Holtville was held to only six hits on the night, all singles.