The Holtville wrestling team opened its season with a tri-match against Shelby County and St. James, splitting the results in two close matches. The Bulldogs won the opener against Shelby County behind a pair of pins in the four total matches wrestled.
Holtville’s Brayden Owens opened the night at 106 pounds with a pin against Shelby County’s Nick Sykes. Thomas Helus followed by pinning Cole Rigney at 120 to give Holtville an 18-0 lead.
Ethan Headley clinched the match for the Bulldogs with a major decision victory, defeating Lloyd Harrison 12-3 at 145.
Owens and Helus each recorded another pin in the match against St. James but the Bulldogs could not make up for the number of forfeited matches, falling 45-33. Headley won another match by decision while Brady Goodwin added a pin at 160.
Wetumpka faces challenges at tournament
Entering Friday’s Gulf Coast Clash in Gulf Shores, the Wetumpka wrestling team had high expectations for itself. The Indians walked away with four top-six finishes but could not claim a top spot against some of the toughest wrestlers in the region.
Mason Blackwell got the closest as he recorded four pins and one technical fall to advance to the championship match at 195 pounds. Blackwell took his first loss of the season from a 4-2 decision against Christopher Allen of Covington (Louisiana).
Xander McWilliams also put together a strong run despite falling in the quarterfinals. After losing the match by technical fall, McWilliams rolled out three more victories and recorded four total pins on his way to a fifth-place finish at 120.
After winning his first four matches with pins in less than 30 seconds, Kyler Adams lost to Jordan Hampton of Valdosta (Georgia) by a 4-2 decision in the quarterfinals. Adams responded and grabbed eight wins to finish fifth at 132.
Nathan Waters recorded four pins at 220 to finish fifth place while Abe Preston earned two victories at 285 before dropping out in the quarterfinals due to a medical forfeit. As a team, Wetumpka recorded 41 pins and finished eighth among 30 schools.