The Wetumpka volleyball team will look vastly different when the Indians take the court for the first time in 2023.
Wetumpka begins its season Thursday at Prattville, and there will be a lot of new faces on the varsity squad. Leading the team is Katrina Sowell, who is replacing DeAnna Smith. Sowell has served as the team’s JV coach the last few years.
The Indians are also not returning three seniors from last year’s team, all of whom have been All-County players in the last two seasons.
“We have a little bit of a new culture this year with all the changes,” Sowell said. “It’s been an adjustment but it’s been a good adjustment. We have a lot of young girls but they’re really impressive. It’s a lot of changes and looks a little different than we did in the past, but it’s a good kind of different.”
Wetumpka will most certainly be young. The Indians have only one senior on the team in Star Angier, and two juniors in Madison Young and Baylie Wilson. The rest of the team consists of seven sophomore players and two eighth graders.
While the Indians may be young, there is experience on the team.
Angier is one of the team’s most experienced players as the lone senior, of course, but sophomores Cheyenne Boshell and Ashlynn Turner are both returning starters.
Boshell is one of the team’s setters, and she started alongside her sister Julie last season.
Turner has basically been starting for two seasons. She was thrown into action as the team’s starting libero in 2021 as an eighth grader, then started last season.
“It’s awesome having the leadership we have with some of the younger experienced girls,” Sowell said. “There’s some continuity with that too. Even the ones who are new to varsity have played with the others at the club or JV level. So we have a lot of bonding on our team.”
Being the lone senior, Angier has taken on a leadership role as she is the captain. She’s also taken on a new role when it comes to how she will be used on the court.
She was used a middle hitter last year, but now she is transitioning to a more versatile role.
During the team’s play dates this summer, it was using a 5-1 rotation and that forced the team to do more things. Sowell realized she needed a hitter to play all around the court, so she moved Angier to outside hitter and had her rotate around.
That allowed Sowell to discover that Angier’s passing is just as good as some of the defensive specialists on her team, and now she can be used at all times.
“Star gets excited when the younger girls get a block on her or play well against her,” “She wants the team to get better and knows the young girls need to have that competition. Her leadership on the court is second to none, and she’s a really great passer. Her hitting and blocking is superb, but her passing is right up there too.”
Wetumpka will look to build on the recent success of area championships and postseason appearances. Last year’s team went 24-14 and claimed the AHSAA Class 6A, Area 5 championship but had the worst draw in the postseason.
Their regional run came up short when they lost to Bayside Academy, which was playing in 6A for the first time. Bayside went on to win the Class 6A state championship for its 21st-consecutive state championship.
Bayside will once again play in Class 6A, but Sowell and the Indians aren’t worrying about other teams. They’re worried about correcting their own mistakes and just playing the best volleyball they can play.
“It’s all about consistency,” Sowell said. “No matter what team it is, it’s a game of mistakes. You can’t let yourself get into a slump when you make a few mistakes, and our group is really good at not getting defeated by themselves when they make mistakes. You have to move forward, and you can’t let the little things get to you if you want to be successful late in the season.”