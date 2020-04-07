Students, faculty, and staff at Tallassee City Schools created a video welcoming everyone into their house. The video is set to Flo Rida's "My House", the video shows clips of several teachers, students and principal Matt Coker.
THS instructional coach, Brooke Barron, published the video via Facebook Tuesday afternoon.
"The whole world has been affected by the interruption to the school year," Barron said. "The THS faculty and staff decided to virtually welcome everyone into our house. We are a community, we are family, and we are Tallassee!"
In the video, members of TCS can be seen participating in various activates from exercising, swimming, dancing, reading, doing cartwheels, riding a hoverboard while juggling, enjoying a cookout, washing their hands and much more.
Tallassee's Jake and Jennifer Crain are featured in a Tik Tok video. Principal Matt Coker dances in the empty hallways at THS and more. TCS's choral department's Michael Bird is shown with his family at their home. Band director, Robbie Glasscock and his family make an appearance in the video. THS councilor Catherine Davis and her family are also featured.
While Barron made this video the community and is a great way to see what school members are doing at home during this unprecedented time.