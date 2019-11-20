Tech center's HVAC program establishing roots

Editor’s Note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting programs at the Elmore County Technical Center.
The HVAC program at Elmore County Technical Center (ECTC) was added to the roster last school year due to a positive job outlook and earnings potential.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of heating, air conditioning and refrigeration mechanics and installers is projected to grow 13% from 2018 to 2028.
This is much faster than the average of 5% growth for all occupations in America from 2018-2028.
The main attractions for students taking HVAC classes with instructor Allen Meadows is the chance to work for themselves and availability of jobs.
“Our principal said there are a lot of older people getting out of HVAC and younger people are needed,” Elmore County High School 10th-grader Jayden Nash said. “I like working with my hands and being outside. One day this job might let me own my own business.”
Meadows knows exactly what his students desire. He has worked in the industry for over 30 years and owns his own heating and air company.
“HVAC is one of the trades needing people,” Meadows said. “I honestly think there was a big push to go to a four-year college. Now we are seeing the pay increase for HVAC because the work force is not there. There’s a demand. You can open your own business pretty easily as you gain knowledge and experience.”
Because most HVAC work is done in the summer, Meadows said there’s an advantage for those who enjoy a particular fall/winter sport.
“If you like deer hunting, this is probably a good job for you,” Meadows said.Most any new program experiences its own set of growing pains. Such is the case with the tech center’s HVAC program.
“We still need some stuff like simulators and such for training purposes,” Meadows said. “Depending on what equipment the program gets in the future will depend on where these students land.”
The program currently has around 30 to 35 students enrolled.
Meadows’ vision for the future includes increased enrollment, longer class periods and good relationships with area industry.
“I would like to see 45 to 50 students in here,” Meadows said. “Having some companies or industries in the area benefiting from the students coming through here would be ideal. These companies can give us feedback as to what the kids need to learn.”
Wetumpka High School 11th-grader Hunter Knight works with his dad who is a full-time HVAC technician.
“My plans for taking the classes here are to eventually work with my father after graduation,” Knight said.
Knight is thinking about attending a community college or university after graduating high school.
Meadows said he made the move from Tallassee’s school system as a maintenance director to ECTC because of the desire to share knowledge.
“I really enjoy showing students how to do stuff, and repair and troubleshoot and do these things,” he said. “That’s what this is all about. Opening up a door for someone to learn and be successful at it.”
The program offers Career Readiness Indicators (CRIs) for National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) credentialing. Those credentials include Core and HVAC Level 1.
Students may go straight into the workforce as an HVAC mechanic and installer or attend a community college to gain additional experience.
Like other ECTC trade programs, the initial classroom material taught involves construction basics and employee soft skills.
“Of course, the more education these students get the more than can do in the workforce,” Meadows said.
HVAC, as with other industries, has become more technical over the years, according to Meadows.
“(HVAC) has changed drastically,” he said. “There are a lot more integral controls. We have different Freon and pressures, different types of motors. It’s getting more and more in depth with control work.”