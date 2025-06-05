A Wetumpka man stands accused of enticing a child to enter for immoral purpose and directing a child to engage in sexual contact.
The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office arrested Miquez Buck, 19, of Wetumpka, on May 20 and booked him into the Elmore County Jail.
“I can’t say much because the victim is a young juvenile,” ECSO investigator Michael Shirah said. “The charges pretty much speak for themselves.”
Buck has a $45,000 cash bond available to him.
According to court records, Buck has no attorney and has not asked for one to be appointed. He has asked for a hearing for a bond reduction.