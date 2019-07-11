The Wetumpka City Council announced its plan Monday to purchase the Wells Fargo building for the city’s police department.
Last Friday morning began as routinely as ever in the City of Wetumpka administration building. In the public works department, that meant tak…
Recent Wetumpka graduate and co-salutatorian Owen Tilley has become the most recent Eagle Scout rising from Wetumpka’s Boy Scout Troop 13.
Rural hospital reimbursement, understaffed facilities and regulations must be improved, U.S. Sen. Doug Jones said during a visit to Lake Marti…
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 13
Ever since the final whistle of Sunday’s World Cup final, I don’t think I have stopped being in a good mood. Despite the U.S. men’s soccer tea…
Holidays don’t mean the same thing to a newspaper girl like me as they do to many people reading this.
Daniel Wallace, the author of “Big Fish: A Novel of Mythic Proportions,” will make a presentation at 4 p.m. July 27 at the Wetumpka Depot Theatre.