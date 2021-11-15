The City of Wetumpka is gearing up for the annual Christmas Parade. This year's parade will be held at night starting at 6 p.m.
"This is the first year that we have had the parade at night," Special Events Coordinator for the City of Wetumpka Valencia Johnson said. "Every float must be illuminated."
The parade will start on W Bridge St. and travel over the Bibb Graves Bridge and into downtown Wetumpka.
While the parade will start at 6 p.m. Christmas festivities start early with a Character Breakfast Session at 7:30 and another set for 9:30 a.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance for the breakfasts.
The entertainment stage at Gold Star Park will be open starting at 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Beginning at noon, there will be arts and crafts for children, also at Gold Star Park., and there will be a car show from noon until 3 p.m.
There will be children's activities at Gold Star Park from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.
At 4 p.m. there will be a Christmas Wakeboard Show.
"They will perform skits," Johnson explained. "It's really neat."
Then, after the parade, a Christmas favorite will return when Skiing Santa hits the water at 7:30 p.m. with a fireworks show to accompany.
For more information about the upcoming Christmas festivities, call 334-567-5147 or visit www.cityofwetumpka.com