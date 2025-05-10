It’s a habit of the City of Wetumpka to celebrate Arbor Day in early May by dedicating trees to the memory of someone who made a difference in Wetumpka.
It’s a project forester Ron Hilyer has been in the middle of for almost three decades. The city approached him to help celebrate Arbor Day planting trees.
“There are trees all over the place on city property planted in memory of local citizens who have passed,” Hilyer said. “They are in Gold Star Park, at the Wetumpka Sports Complex, at the hospital and in downtown.”
Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis said planting trees is a great practice by the city.
“We have a lot of trees to die and we have to cut them down,” Willis said. “This is a way to replant trees and then dedicate them to someone who helped make Wetumpka a better place.”
This year the city dedicated three trees in downtown, all to people who left their mark along its sidewalks and businesses. A Chinese pistache was dedicated to Richard Rogers of Cooper House Deli in the front door of the sandwich shop. A crepe myrtle was dedicated to Don Sawyer just outside his former shop on Company Street. A Japanese maple was dedicated to founding Kelly Fitzpatrick Center for the Arts board member Sylvia McConnell in the new Fall Line Overlook Park just outside the art museum she helped start.
Willis said the trees and their markers help tell the story of not only Wetumpka but behind Wetumpka’s renaissance.
Willis said Rogers moved to the area because of the military and fell in love with Wetumpka.
“He had the opportunity to purchase the building,” Willis said. “We didn’t know what he was doing but he took his time to put this place together. He did a great job and created a successful business. This business means a lot to the redevelopment of downtown.”
Don Sawyer’s building is noticeable anywhere. He covered it in flowers and his famous Hollywood fish.
Willis said Sawyer worked in Wetumpka in two different stints, first as a real estate agent and then as an artist when he came back for retirement. Some of his most recognizable work can be found throughout the city.
“Don Sawyer left his mark on this city,” Willis said. “You can go through after this city and you will find a fish with lipstick on in practically every business in town. We always were able to work together and get through whatever situation it was. He was a unique guy who had a heart for Wetumpka.”
The small and delicate Japanese maple represents a lot of what McConnell did in Wetumpka. Willis said she was a dedicated supporter of the arts in Elmore County and was a life long educator in Elmore County Schools for 37 years.
“Her work here is remarkable,” Willis said. “She greatly improved everything she touched.”
McConnell made an impact at the Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce and the Wetumpka Depot Players.
“She was always volunteering her time for local festivals and youth programs,” Willis said. “She and her husband Chick made a difference in our community.”