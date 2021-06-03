On Friday, May 28, the Eclectic Senior Center opened its doors to local senior citizens for its May Day event, which was its first event since closing in March 2020.
Although the center has continuously been providing to-go meals and meal deliveries for local seniors, meetings and activities at the center haven't taken place in more than a year.
All patrons sat outside at tables at the entrance of the center, underneath an awning to help shade them from the sun, and meals were still taken to-go. Minnie Johnson, manager of the senior center, said they're taking baby steps when it comes to fully reopening.
"Everybody is so happy because most of them haven't seen each other for over a year at this point," Johnson said. "If all goes well today and we don't have anyone getting sick, then we will open up the inside on June 15."
The event served as an opportunity for the seniors to socialize and play games. Everyone sat quietly and listened intently as Mayor Gary Davenport called out numbers during a game of Bingo. They played multiple rounds, making sure that each person won at least one of the gifts that were donated to the center.
Right now, the plan is to reopen the inside of the facility for two days per week, beginning June 15. The senior center will open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon, and meals will still be offered to-go.
During the weekly meetings, community events are discussed and there's two to three hours of activities and social time.
The senior center is adhering to state guideline when it comes to reopening. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and to social distance, hand sanitizer is readily available and frequently used items and surfaces are regularly disinfected.
All patrons must submit to a health screening in order to participate in activities. This includes a temperature check and answering wellness questions. Anyone who answers 'yes' to a question or has a temperature over 100.4 degree Fahrenheit will be asked to return home. Meals will not be consumed at the center.