The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) announced that an inmate who left his work release assignment in Montgomery Tuesday was apprehended in Columbus, Georgia, Thursday afternoon.
“Linwood Harris left his assigned job at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery,” ADOC said in a release about his escape. “The subject may be driving a 2007 Silver Infiniti G35. [Harris] was last seen wearing brown pants, a black Maaco shirt and a blue hat.”
The vehicle was located in Columbus, Georgia, and Harris was later taken into custody by the Columbus Police Department. It is expected Harris will be extradited to Alabama.
Harris was sentenced in May 2021 to 15 years in prison following a third-degree robbery conviction in Russell County and was incarcerated at the Frank Lee Community Work Center in Deatsville.