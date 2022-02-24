Elmore County commissioner Bart Mercer was recently inducted into the Alabama Manufactured Housing Industry Hall of Fame.
The accomplishment was announced by the Alabama Manufactured Housing Association (AMHA). Eric Boehm of Maryville, Tennessee joined Mercer in the hall fame ceremony last week to honor the occasion.
Mercer has more than 30 years of business experience as the vice president of Jenilyn’s Creations, Inc. He is president of Mercer Property Management, Inc. and serves on the Alabama Manufactured Housing board of directors where he served as chairman for three years. Bart is a licensed home builder, landscaper and serves on boards including the National Association of Counties’ Broadband Task Force and the Elmore Fire Department. He is also a member of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama’s Legislative Committee. Mercer is married to Lori Mercer, and they share two children, Katelyn and Owen.
Boehm is a successful regional vice president for Clayton Homes located in Maryville, Tennessee. Clayton Homes is widely known as an industry leader in manufactured housing. Clayton Homes is dedicated to a socially conscious future through innovation and sustainable building practices. Boehm is responsible for all aspects of the retail operations with 29 locations and more than 200 employees. His Clayton Homes career began in 2003 as a general manager. Over the years, Boehm has worked for Clayton Homes in Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi and Florida. A strong work ethic combined with acquired knowledge from the Manufactured Home industry propelled Boehm to the regional vice president position where he has served for the past 10 years. Boehm is married to Angela Boehm, and they share two children, Sydney and Erin.
Nominees for the AMHA hall of fame must have made a significant contribution to the industry, owned, managed, or been a part of a successful business that contributed to the manufactured housing industry. In addition, nominees must be active in the manufactured housing industry for at least 10 years. The Hall of Fame location is at the AMHA building in Montgomery.