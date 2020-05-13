Wetumpka Police Department
Tuesday, May 5
• There was a report filed of unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, a felony, at the 500 block of North West Main Street.
• There was a report filed of burglary along with a second report of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, both felony charges, at the 200 block of South Broad Street. The report was filed when a set of keys were stolen from a vehicle located at a residential home.
• There was a report filed of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, at the 1000 block of Jackson Road.
• There was a report filed of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, at the 5000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The incident was reported when damage to a steel fire exit door valued at $100 was found at a supermarket.
Monday, May 4
• There was a report filed of unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle along with a second report of theft of property, both felony charges, at the 400 block of North Pine Street. The report was filed when a city-issued cell phone was stolen.
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a felony, at 900 block of Company Street. The report was filed when $700 was stolen.
Saturday, May 2
• There was a report filed of criminal mischief along with a second report of harassment, both misdemeanor charges, at the 60 block of Cherry Street. The report was filed when damage to a vehicle valued at $500 was found at a residential home.
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The incident was reported when food items valued at $343.28 were stolen from a supermarket.
Thursday, April 30
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a felony, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The report was filed when two Apple watches valued at $588 were stolen from a retail store.