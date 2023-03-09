A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. Thursday, March 9, has caused a road closure. Alabama 14 near mile marker 179 in Elmore County will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.
The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is currently on scene assisting with traffic control. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division is also on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
Please avoid the area if possible.